SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal Georgetown County crash

Authorities say two people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in ran off the...
Authorities say two people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in ran off the road and hit a tree Thursday night.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in ran off the road and hit a tree Thursday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2006 Suzuki SUV was traveling west on Kent Road near Fulmore Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when it ran off the road and hit a culvert and a tree.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the driver and a passenger were both killed in the crash. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments
Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a...
Here are the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree
A crash near College Park Road has all lanes on I-26 eastbound closed Thursday morning
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was last seen more than a week ago has...
Missing Orangeburg County man found safe in North Carolina
Ty'Quasia Gause, was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021
Missing Columbia teen may be in N. Charleston area, investigators say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal Georgetown County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The City of Goose Creek’s mayor said the city is one of the fastest growing areas not only in...
Goose Creek mayor predicts continued growth for the city in 2022
Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire