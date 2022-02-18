Troopers investigating fatal Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two people were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in ran off the road and hit a tree Thursday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2006 Suzuki SUV was traveling west on Kent Road near Fulmore Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when it ran off the road and hit a culvert and a tree.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the driver and a passenger were both killed in the crash. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.