The Citadel opens season with 8-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed just one run over 8.0 innings to lead the Bulldogs to a 8-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Records: The Citadel (1-0), Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Citadel broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Ben Hutchins.

The Knights tied the game in the seventh inning after two singles and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position. David Bordieri, Jr. drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

The Bulldogs broke the game open in the eighth inning as a throwing error opened the flood gates for a seven-run inning.

With runners on second and third with no outs, Cole Simpson delivered a two-run single through the right side.

A wild pitch scored the third run, and Wesley Lane plated two more runs with a single through the right side.