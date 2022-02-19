SC Lottery
The Citadel opens season with 8-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed just one run over 8.0 innings to lead the Bulldogs to a 8-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Records: The Citadel (1-0), Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Citadel broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Ben Hutchins.
  • The Knights tied the game in the seventh inning after two singles and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position. David Bordieri, Jr. drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.
  • The Bulldogs broke the game open in the eighth inning as a throwing error opened the flood gates for a seven-run inning.
  • With runners on second and third with no outs, Cole Simpson delivered a two-run single through the right side.
  • A wild pitch scored the third run, and Wesley Lane plated two more runs with a single through the right side.
  • Tilo Skole rounded out the scoring with a two-run opposite field double to left.

Inside the Box Score

  • Cameron Reeves was impressive in his first outing of the season. The senior allowed just one run on six hits and eight strikeouts over 8.0 innings. He did not walk a batter in throwing 83 pitches.
  • Tyler Dunn made his Bulldog debut and struck out two in a scoreless inning.
  • Ben Hutchins hit his first homer of the season in the fifth. The long ball was the fourth of his career.
  • The Citadel got two-run hits from Cole Simpson, Wesley Lane and Tilo Skole in the eighth inning.
  • Skole and Simpson each finished the day with two hits.
  • Seven of the nine hitters in the lineup scored, with Hutchins crossing the plate twice.

On Deck

The two teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

