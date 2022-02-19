SC Lottery
Community march remembers Hemingway man

Dozens gathered in Hemingway, South Carolina on Saturday to march and honor the life of a man...
Dozens gathered in Hemingway, South Carolina on Saturday to march and honor the life of a man killed following a high speed chase.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens have gathered at the Boys and Girls Club in Hemingway to march to Hemingway High School to honor the life of 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley who was killed by a police officer on Feb. 6.

Langley was killed by former Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard after a chase that crossed several jurisdictions. Cassandra Dollard has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with Langley’s death.

The solicitor said in court that Dollard thought Langley had a weapon when she shot him. Records from the state’s Criminal Justice Academy show she was fired twice from other law enforcement jobs.

Langley’s family says they feel betrayed by the system. “He didn’t deserve this,” said Nicola Langley, Robert’s sister. “I don’t know what the issue was with her at the time, but it’s happened to him. It’s happened to a whole bunch of other people… and I need people to do more than just say, ‘Oh we need to make a difference.’ I need people to stand by what they say.”

Langley’s family says Dollard should never have been allowed to join the police force in the first place.

His funeral was yesterday at Hopewell AME church in Hemingway.

