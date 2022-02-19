SC Lottery
Cougars Maul Seahawks, 20-5, to Open Season

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Five players drove in at least two runs and the College of Charleston put up four straight crooked numbers to open the 2022 season in style with a 20-5 win over Wagner College on Friday afternoon at Patriots Point. 

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 20, Wagner 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (1-0), Wagner (0-1) 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars posted the second-highest opening day run total in program history with 20 runs on 21 hits, including four home runs.
  • Charleston scored one run in three of the first four innings to take a 3-0 lead into the fourth.
  • Kick-started by a four-run fifth, the Cougars plated 17 runs between the fifth and eighth innings to break the game open.
  • Seven players recorded a multi-hit game led by three-hit efforts from Tanner Steffy and JT Marr.

KEY COUGARS

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Hall marked his collegiate debut with a double and a towering home run in his first two at-bats.
  • Marr announced his arrival at CofC a three-hit effort including a double and an RBI single.
  • Wood marked the start of his CofC tenure with a double and the second of back-to-back jacks after Harlan mashed a two-run shot in the sixth.
  • Friday’s win marks the Cougars’ first 20-run effort since 2017.
  • Harlan extended his hitting streak to 13 games dating back to last season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

