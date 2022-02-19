SC Lottery
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County

The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was recovered near Botany Bay on Friday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say the body of a boater missing since last month has been found in Charleston County.

The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was recovered near Botany Bay on Friday afternoon.

Wood was reported missing on Jan. 13.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Mr. Wood’s family and friends. Thank you to all area residents who supported first responders during our extensive search,” the St Johns Fire District said.

