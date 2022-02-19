Former Charleston County chairwoman and Emanuel AME historian dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County School Board Chair and Historian for the Emanual AME Church, Liz Alston, has died.

Alston’s passing was announced on a Facebook post from the City of Charleston on Saturday.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the following about Alston:

“With faith in God and an unwavering commitment to equality and progress, Liz Alston dedicated her life to the highest form of public service--the education of our children. She loved her family, her friends, her community. And though we miss her already, we take comfort in knowing that hers was a life in full, a life to celebrate and remember.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.