Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hemingway man was laid to rest on Friday, more than a week after he was killed after a high speed chase.

Robert Langley Jr. died on Feb. 6, and according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, he was shot after a chase that crossed several jurisdictions.

Cassandra Dollard has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with Langley’s death.

On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children, friends, and the community of people he impacted during his life. Langley’s family says they feel betrayed by the system that was meant to protect and serve the community.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said Nicola Langley, Robert’s sister. “I don’t know what the issue was with her at the time, but it’s happened to him. It’s happened to a whole bunch of other people… and I need people to do more than just say, ’Oh we need to make a difference.’ I need people to stand by what they say. Anybody can talk. I need doers.”

Representing the family is Civil Rights attorney Bakari Sellers who says Dollard’s actions that night was a failure to the system. According to SLED officials, Dollard tried to pull Langley over for running a stop sign which led to the chase ending in a crash.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in court that Dollard shot and killed Langley as he was getting out of the car, and Richardson claimed Dollard thought he had a weapon.

“She was wrong.. She needs to pay for it period,” said Nicola Langley. “Anybody else who feels they can use the badge to do what she did, they need to be handled too. It’s all wrong. If my brother was good enough to be out there doing what he was supposed to do every day; to take care of his family.. and he got gunned down because of a traffic light or stop sign.”

Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter. Police records show Dollard had previously been terminated twice.

The Langley family says she should have never been admitted to the police force in the first place.

The community has planned a “Stop Killing Us” March on Saturday to fight for justice for Robert Langley Jr. Sellers says the family has decided to ask law enforcement to release the tape of the fatal incident.

Langley’s family said he lived his best life, and they will hold onto the good memories they have of him before this tragic event.

