Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A 2nd round
Dutch Fork 47, West Ashley 25
Fort Dorchester 74, River Bluff 42 - The Patriots will host Lexington in the Lower State semifinals on Monday
Lexington 51, Cane Bay 44
Sumter 39, Summerville 36
3-A 2nd round
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Brookland-Cayce 40 - The Landsharks will host Lakewood on Wednesday in the 3rd round
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCHSL
4-A 2nd round
Aiken 43, James Island 25
2-A 2nd round
Philip Simmons 49, Latta 46 - The Iron Horses will face Silver Bluff in round 3 on Wednesday
Timberland 52, Wade Hampton (H) 37 - The Wolves advance to round 3 on Wednesday
1-A 2nd round
Lake View 71, Cross 42
Military Magnet Academy 101, Hannah-Pamplico 17 - The Eagles will host the lower state semifinals on Monday
SCISA
Class 2A
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 61, Colleton Prep 23
Class A
Cathedral Academy 55, Low Country Prep 12
Patrick Henry Academy 65, Charleston Collegiate 23
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.