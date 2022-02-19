Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A 2nd round

Dutch Fork 47, West Ashley 25

Fort Dorchester 74, River Bluff 42 - The Patriots will host Lexington in the Lower State semifinals on Monday

Lexington 51, Cane Bay 44

Sumter 39, Summerville 36

3-A 2nd round

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Brookland-Cayce 40 - The Landsharks will host Lakewood on Wednesday in the 3rd round

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCHSL

4-A 2nd round

Aiken 43, James Island 25

2-A 2nd round

Philip Simmons 49, Latta 46 - The Iron Horses will face Silver Bluff in round 3 on Wednesday

Timberland 52, Wade Hampton (H) 37 - The Wolves advance to round 3 on Wednesday

1-A 2nd round

Lake View 71, Cross 42

Military Magnet Academy 101, Hannah-Pamplico 17 - The Eagles will host the lower state semifinals on Monday

SCISA

Class 2A

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 61, Colleton Prep 23

Class A

Cathedral Academy 55, Low Country Prep 12

Patrick Henry Academy 65, Charleston Collegiate 23

