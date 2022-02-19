SC Lottery
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police department is seeking to identify two vehicles involved in a road rage incident on Feb. 4.

The incident occurred on I-526 W near the Don Holt Bridge at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Anyone who may have seen anything or have any information regarding the vehicles is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

