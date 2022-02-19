SC Lottery
Officials: No injuries in Mount Pleasant afternoon fire

It happened on the 600 block of Pawley Rd. around 4:00 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department say there are no injuries following an afternoon fire.

Mount Pleasant Fire Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell says crews reported heavy fire in the kitchen and the enclosed porch.

The fire is now under control, Tidwell says.

Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston County EMS also responded to the scene.

