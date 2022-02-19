Saul Alexander Park Playground is back open

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated the reopening of the Saul Alexander Park Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday after it closed in July of 2021 when the Town Council unanimously approved the remaining $150,000 needed for the park’s remodel.

The playground is handicap accessible and has been re-designed to be enjoyed by children of all abilities.

Some of the renovations include sidewalks, a zip track, an inclusive whirl, and a musical corner. It was built so that children with cognitive, physical, sensory, or social disabilities are provided with equal opportunities to play.

Amy Evans, Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Director, is excited for the park to be reopened and for the opportunities it provides to children of all abilities.

“We know our communities are diverse,” Evans said. “So this playground gives an opportunity for children of all abilities, whether that be physical, social, cognitive to have meaningful play experiences within our facilities.”

Summerville received funding from Dorchester County Government, the Summerville Miracle League, a Park and Recreation Development grant, and the South Carolina Federal Credit Union for the renovation project.

Saul Alexander Park Playground is located at 615 S. Laurel St and it’s open every day from dawn to dusk under normal operating hours.

