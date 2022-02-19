SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Saul Alexander Park Playground is back open

Saul Alexander Park Playground reopened Feb. 18
Saul Alexander Park Playground reopened Feb. 18(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated the reopening of the Saul Alexander Park Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday after it closed in July of 2021 when the Town Council unanimously approved the remaining $150,000 needed for the park’s remodel.

The playground is handicap accessible and has been re-designed to be enjoyed by children of all abilities.

Some of the renovations include sidewalks, a zip track, an inclusive whirl, and a musical corner. It was built so that children with cognitive, physical, sensory, or social disabilities are provided with equal opportunities to play.

Amy Evans, Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Director, is excited for the park to be reopened and for the opportunities it provides to children of all abilities.

“We know our communities are diverse,” Evans said. “So this playground gives an opportunity for children of all abilities, whether that be physical, social, cognitive to have meaningful play experiences within our facilities.”

Summerville received funding from Dorchester County Government, the Summerville Miracle League, a Park and Recreation Development grant, and the South Carolina Federal Credit Union for the renovation project.

Saul Alexander Park Playground is located at 615 S. Laurel St and it’s open every day from dawn to dusk under normal operating hours.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’

Latest News

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
The upgrades are happening to the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on James Island.
Charleston Water System to spend between $75M to $100M on upgrades to accommodate rising population
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
VIDEO: New inclusive-designed playground opens
VIDEO: New inclusive-designed playground opens