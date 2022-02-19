SC House budget committee to discuss $11.5B spending plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s House budget committee is getting ready to discuss next year’s state spending plan.

The House and Ways Committee will be meeting Tuesday to take up the $11.5 billion budget controlled by the General Assembly for the fiscal year starting in July.

In addition to the spending plan, the committee will also be considering the House’s income tax cut proposal, estimated to spend about $1 billion to immediately drop the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% and ultimately landing at 6%.

With the economy on the up and up and plenty of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, lawmakers have a considerable amount of extra money to spend.

