SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House budget committee to discuss $11.5B spending plan

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s House budget committee is getting ready to discuss next year’s state spending plan.

The House and Ways Committee will be meeting Tuesday to take up the $11.5 billion budget controlled by the General Assembly for the fiscal year starting in July.

In addition to the spending plan, the committee will also be considering the House’s income tax cut proposal, estimated to spend about $1 billion to immediately drop the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% and ultimately landing at 6%.

With the economy on the up and up and plenty of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, lawmakers have a considerable amount of extra money to spend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer

Latest News

Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility
Saul Alexander Park Playground reopened Feb. 18
Saul Alexander Park Playground is back open
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
Dozens gathered in Hemingway, South Carolina on Saturday to march and honor the life of a man...
Community march remembers Hemingway man