Stamp Out Hate SC looks to small businesses for support in passing hate crimes law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been nearly seven years since the church massacre at Mother Emanual AME where nine people were shot and killed.

On Friday, people came together on the steps of the church in support of a bill that could pass a hate crimes law in South Carolina.

The fight to get the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act passed took an extra step, not only in Charleston but in other parts of the state like Greenville, Columbia, and Beaufort.

As of now, South Carolina is one of only two states without a hate crimes law. Wyoming is the other state without a hate crimes law.

Church leaders, legislatures and community members said they’re calling on businesses to show their support of getting the hate crimes bill passed.

Speakers at today’s press conference said passing this bill would do three main things:

It would make the process of hate crime cases move faster.

It would allow for a record of hate crimes across the state.

It would encourage more people to come forward about hate crimes and report them.

“We want the democratic process in this state to reflect what the people of South Carolina believe. That’s that hate doesn’t have a home here, not in Charleston, not in South Carolina. We believe that’s on the heart of most citizens,” said Brandon Fish, director of community relations with the Charleston Jewish Federation.

Representative Wendall Gilliard called small business the “backbone to our state’s economy.”

He said having the support of small businesses is essential in getting the hate crimes bill passed.

“If we get the hate crime bill to become law, we will show the world that hate in South Carolina will not be tolerated. We have to understand that,” said Rep. Gilliard.

The coalition, Stamp Out Hate South Carolina canvassed and went to small businesses, asking them to place stickers in their windows to show support of the passing of the hate crimes law.

