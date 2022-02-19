SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays Pick Up Point in Overtime Loss to Blades

The Stingrays earned a point with an overtime loss to the Everblades on Friday
The Stingrays earned a point with an overtime loss to the Everblades on Friday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, FL – An overtime penalty proved costly for the South Carolina Stingrays (16-24-5-0) as they fell to the Florida Everblades (25-15-4-4) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday at Hertz Arena.

Florida struck first on home ice as Dylan Vander Esch put the Everblades ahead late in the opening period. With just over three minutes remaining in the first stanza, Vander Esch twisted by a Stingrays defender and cleared a lane to the net where he lifted the puck over the glove of Ryan Bednard.

A misplay from Everblades’ netminder Parker Gahagen gave Jade Miller the opportunity to tie the game midway through the second period. Gahagen gloved a Carter Allen shot and laid it out on the ice without realizing Miller was crashing the net. The forward slammed the puck into the back of the net for the tie game.

In his first game back with South Carolina, Tariq Hammond gave the Stingrays their first lead of the season series on his first tally of the year. Barret Kirwin fed a pass to Hammond in the slot where the defenseman fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Gahagan for the 2-1 lead a minute after Miller’s goal.

Good puck movement from Florida gave Chris McKay a chance to fire home the tying goal on a one-timer from the left point. The Everblades swung the puck from right to left where McKay wound up and unleashed a slapshot past a stretching Bednard.

Michael Neville regained the lead for Florida four and a half minutes into the final period of regulation as Jordan Sambrook centered a pass for Neville to tip by Bednard on the backdoor.

The Stingrays would not be denied, using persistence to even the score one last time a minute and a half after Neville’s goal. Ryan Dmowski fed Andrew Cherniwchan in front of the net, who took a couple of whacks before Dmowski picked up the loose puck and lifted one past the end line for the 3-3 tie. With the assist, Cherniwchan passed Trent Campbell for fourth all-time in franchise history with 157 franchise assists.

An early tripping penalty on the Stingrays opened the ice for Florida, where they got themselves a power play goal with six seconds left in the penalty. Joe Pendenza received a pass inside the right circle and netted the game-winning goal.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, February 19th, as they finish a two-game set at 7:00 p.m. against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
North Charleston Police Patrolman Tony Way was fatally shot in the line of duty in February 1985.
Portion of Rivers Ave. dedicated to fallen N. Charleston officer
North Charleston police say just before 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired...
Coroner identifies victim of shooting at North Charleston apartments

Latest News

VIDEO: The Citadel beats Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener
VIDEO: The Citadel beats Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener
VIDEO: CofC dominates Wagner in season opening win
VIDEO: CofC dominates Wagner in season opening win
VIDEO: Battery drop CCC finale to Columbus Crew
VIDEO: Battery drop CCC finale to Columbus Crew
VIDEO: Ft. D, OCA boys, Military Magnet girls stay alive with wins
VIDEO: Ft. D, OCA boys, Military Magnet girls stay alive with wins
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/18)