Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Police say a dog "suddenly snapped" at an animal shelter, killing a worker. (WFOR, ANGIE ANOBILE, FACEBOOK, 100+ ABANDONED DOGS OF EVERGLADES FLORIDA, CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Fla. (WFOR) - A woman working at a Florida animal shelter was killed when police say a dog “suddenly snapped.” Another worker tried to help her but was injured.

Pam Robb was killed in a dog attack Thursday morning at 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades, an animal rescue in Oakland Park, Florida. Her wife, Angie Anobile, says Robb died doing what she loved: caring for animals.

“She wasn’t just doing. She was being. She was being Pam Robb, a wonderful, wonderful, giving, caring person,” Anobile said. “She just had a love for those animals. She really did, and they responded very well to her. This was just a fluke accident.”

Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her wife says Robb died doing what she loved: caring for animals.(Source: Angie Anobile, WFOR via CNN)

Police say the attack happened when Gladys, a recently rescued, large, mixed breed dog, “suddenly snapped,” injuring Robb and another worker who tried to help her. Robb died of her injuries at the hospital. The other woman suffered only minor injuries.

Anobile says Robb, her partner of over two decades, was always there to officer, balance, peace and hope to whoever needed it. She wants that to be passed on.

“I just can’t believe it,” Anobile said. “I want to honor my partner, my beloved friend and the mission that she had in life.”

The dog was taken to Broward Animal Care, where it was euthanized. A sample has been sent off to see if it had rabies.

Copyright 2022 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

