Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -A bill that would assure churches can meet in person in South Carolina during a pandemic or other emergency as long as other essential businesses can stay open is advancing in the state Senate.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill passed the House last March. Supporters of the bill say they know the state never closed any churches when other businesses were closed in spring 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started. But they say the proposal is needed to make sure it never happens.

They note that other states did require churches to close.

