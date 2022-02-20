SC Lottery
Brooks, Privette Come Up Aces in 3-1 Win Over Seahawks

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Freshman Daniel Brooks and sophomore William Privette combined to hold Wagner to one run on two hits and JT Marr launched his first home run as a Cougar as the College of Charleston defeated the Seahawks, 3-1, on Saturday to secure a series win on opening weekend at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 3, Wagner 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (2-0), Wagner (0-2)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Brooks and Privette spun nine superb innings combining for 10 strikeouts and limiting the Seahawks to one unearned run.
  • Tanner Steffy put the Cougars in front, 1-0, with a single to record his fourth RBI in two games.
  • Marr broke a 1-1 deadlock in the sixth with a solo shot to right center.
  • Sam Cochrane scored his second run of the weekend to make it a two-run lead in the seventh.

KEY COUGARS

  • Brooks set the tone with a stellar collegiate debut, striking out six and holding the Seahawks to one unearned run in five innings of work.
  • Privette shut the door fanning four across four scoreless innings out of the ‘pen to earn the win.
  • Joseph Mershon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
  • Marr added a two-hit effort with a single and a solo bomb.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Trotter Harlan extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a double in the sixth.
  • This marks the sixth consecutive opening series victory for the Cougars.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in the final game of the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

