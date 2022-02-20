The Citadel beats Fairleigh Dickinson 11-7 on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel shortstop Tilo Skole drove in a career-high four runs to lead the Bulldogs to an 11-7 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Fairleigh Dickinson 7

Records: The Citadel (2-0), Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Citadel got the offense going immediately as Dylan Costa started the first with a base on balls. After being sacrificed to second and taking third on a wild pitch, Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI single up the middle.

McCarthy stole second and scored on a Noah Mitchell double to right center.

The Bulldogs added to the lead with five more runs in the second inning. Skole drove in the first two runs with a base hit down the third-base line, and Cole Simpson followed with a run-scoring single through the right side.

Crosby Jones drove in two more runs with a base hit back up the middle.

Costa started a two-out rally in the third inning with his second walk of the game. After stealing second, Skole drove in Costa with a base hit to right field.

FDU got their offense going in the fourth as the first four hitters of the inning reached. The Knights got RBI hits from Justin Sierra and TJ Werner in the frame.

The Bulldogs got one run back in the fifth on a McCarthy single up the middle.

Joan Sosa would deliver the first of his two RBI singles in the seventh inning.