SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson falls in Louisville, 70-61

Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during...
Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- — Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61 on Saturday.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Pegues was the coach for five of the losses after replacing Chris Mack.

Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining. Three of Louisville’s final five baskets were 3-pointers as they finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Williams finished with 12 points and Ellis had 11. Jae’Lyn Withers had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Clemson.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Tigers (12-15, 4-12). Naz Bohannon added 11 points and Chase Hunter, the only starter in double figures, scored 10.

Clemson led 31-28 early in the second half before Locke and El Ellis shot four consecutive 3-pointers for Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 40-31 lead. Again, Louisville’s made 3-pointers came in bunches as the Cardinals finished 8 of 29 (27.6%) from 3-point distance.

Louisville took an early lead and was ahead 19-11 before Hunter had a three-point play and a 3-pointer to get the Tigers within two. The teams stayed within two points of each other for the final six minutes of the half and Louisville led 28-27 at the break.

Clemson’s P.J. Hall, who scored a career-high 28 points in a loss to Florida State on Tuesday, injured his foot in the first half and did not return.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children,...
Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)
Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points as South Carolina beat LSU on Saturday
Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75
Timberlake carries Towson over College of Charleston 80-77
CSU basketball
South Carolina Upstate tops Charleston Southern 78-73 in OT