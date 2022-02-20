SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 73-63

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. -- — Vince Cole had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers got past Troy 73-63 on Saturday.

Rudi Williams added 13 points for the Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt). Essam Mostafa chipped in 12, Josh Uduje scored 11 and Ebrima Dibba had 11. Williams also had nine rebounds, while Mostafa posted nine rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 10 points for the Trojans (18-9, 9-5). Duke Deen added 10 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 69-59 on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children,...
Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)
Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points as South Carolina beat LSU on Saturday
Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75
Timberlake carries Towson over College of Charleston 80-77
Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during...
Clemson falls in Louisville, 70-61
CSU basketball
South Carolina Upstate tops Charleston Southern 78-73 in OT