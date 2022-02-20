SC Lottery
Feb. 23 declared ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Ga

The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial for federal hate crimes.
The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial for federal hate crimes.
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feb. 23 will now be known as ‘The Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Georgia.

According to a tweet, from Attorney Ben Crump Georgia passed a resolution to recognize the day of Arbery’s passing.

Arbery was chased down and killed by three men while jogging in Glynn County, Ga.

The three men were convicted last fall of killing Ahmaud Arbery and are now on trial in federal court for hate crimes.

A hate crimes law was passed last year in Georgia after the passing of Arbery.

A virtual run will take place to honor Arbery by running 2.23 miles on Feb. 23.

