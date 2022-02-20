SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road. near Browns Ferry Highway.
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash that killed 2 in Georgetown Co.
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon

Latest News

The Charleston Animal Society says animal cruelty isn’t just about the animals, but it’s a...
Charleston Animal Society pleads for better animal treatment after dog shootings
Commerce City Department Chief Clint Nichols says they also found a “lucid” adult and an infant...
Officials: 5 dead at Colorado apartment, infant found on scene alive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society pleads for better animal treatment after dog shootings