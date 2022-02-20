SC Lottery
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash that killed two in Georgetown Co.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road. near Browns Ferry Highway.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a car ran off the road in Georgetown County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Browns Ferry Highway.

Trooper Nick Pye says a 2004 Chevrolet SUV traveling north on Dunbar Road ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver of the car and the front seat passenger died in the crash and a backseat passenger was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, Pye says.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victims.

Troopers are still investigating.

