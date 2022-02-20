SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)

LSU Women's Basketball
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

4-A 2nd Round

Midland Valley 57, James Island 52

2-A 2nd round

Mullins 81, Woodland 73

Philip Simmons 65, Latta 32 - The Iron Horses will face York Prep in the 3rd round on Thursday

1-A 2nd Round

Baptist Hill 77, Johnsonville 70 - The Bobcats will host Scott’s Branch in the 3rd round on Tuesday

SCISA Playoffs - First Round

Class 3A

Pinewood Prep 73, Wilson Hall 50

Class 2A

Palmetto Christian Academy 59, Oakbrook Prep 57

Class A

Richard Winn Academy 38, St. John’s Christian Academy 35

Summerville Faith Christian 86, Mead Hall Episcopal 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A 2nd Round

Cane Bay 80, Dutch Fork 60 - The Cobras will travel to Summerville on Tuesday for the lower state semifinals

Lexington 63, Stratford 39

Summerville 64, Socastee 26 - The Green Wave will host Cane Bay on Tuesday in the Lower State semifinals

Sumter 64, Wando 46

3-A 2nd round

Bishop England 49, Strom Thurmond 25

