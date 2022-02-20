Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)
BOYS BASKETBALL
4-A 2nd Round
Midland Valley 57, James Island 52
2-A 2nd round
Mullins 81, Woodland 73
Philip Simmons 65, Latta 32 - The Iron Horses will face York Prep in the 3rd round on Thursday
1-A 2nd Round
Baptist Hill 77, Johnsonville 70 - The Bobcats will host Scott’s Branch in the 3rd round on Tuesday
SCISA Playoffs - First Round
Class 3A
Pinewood Prep 73, Wilson Hall 50
Class 2A
Palmetto Christian Academy 59, Oakbrook Prep 57
Class A
Richard Winn Academy 38, St. John’s Christian Academy 35
Summerville Faith Christian 86, Mead Hall Episcopal 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5-A 2nd Round
Cane Bay 80, Dutch Fork 60 - The Cobras will travel to Summerville on Tuesday for the lower state semifinals
Lexington 63, Stratford 39
Summerville 64, Socastee 26 - The Green Wave will host Cane Bay on Tuesday in the Lower State semifinals
Sumter 64, Wando 46
3-A 2nd round
Bishop England 49, Strom Thurmond 25
