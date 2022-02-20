SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Polar Plunge on Isle of Palms raises $30,177 for Special Olympics SC

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 Polar Plunge raised $30,177 for South Carolina Special Olympics.

The event was held on Isle of Palms at the Windjammer.

It was hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and all the money raised went to the athletes.

Live 5′s own Michal Higdon and Blair Sabol participated along with a producer and assignment manager.

Our team raised $638.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children,...
Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase

Latest News

For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
It happened on the 600 block of Pawley Rd. around 4:00 p.m.
Officials: No injuries in Mount Pleasant afternoon fire
The front of Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston (Source: Emanuel AME)
Former Charleston County chairwoman and Emanuel AME historian dies
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles