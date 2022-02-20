Polar Plunge on Isle of Palms raises $30,177 for Special Olympics SC

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 Polar Plunge raised $30,177 for South Carolina Special Olympics.

The event was held on Isle of Palms at the Windjammer.

It was hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and all the money raised went to the athletes.

Live 5′s own Michal Higdon and Blair Sabol participated along with a producer and assignment manager.

Our team raised $638.

