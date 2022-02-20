Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - The only historic lighthouse regularly open to the public in South Carolina is closed for repairs, earlier than planned.

The weekly inspection of the Hunting Island State Park lighthouse found new cracks in the structure built in 1875, leading officials to close it indefinitely until repairs are made. This closure happened months before the park planned a lengthy closure for $3 million in renovations to the black-and-white striped 136-foot tall lighthouse.

A lighthouse was first built on the island in 1859, then rebuilt in 1875 after being destroyed in the Civil War.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.