SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children,...
Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings

Latest News

The Winthrop Board of Trustees voted unanimously on the appointment of Edward Serna as...
Winthrop University names Edward Serna as its new president
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police say a dog "suddenly snapped" at an animal shelter, killing one woman and injuring another.
Wife mourns animal shelter worker killed in dog attack: 'I just can't believe it'
The front of Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston (Source: Emanuel AME)
Former Charleston County chairwoman and Emanuel AME historian dies