South Carolina Upstate tops Charleston Southern 78-73 in OT

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Bryson Mozone had 20 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate scored the last five points in overtime to beat Charleston Southern 78-73 on Saturday.

Charleston Southern’s Claudell Harris Jr. made a 3-pointer that tied the game at 73 with 1:50 remaining. Mysta Goodloe answered with a jumper and the Spartans made 3 of 4 free throw to end it.

Jordan Gainey had 15 points for South Carolina Upstate (12-14, 9-5 Big South Conference). Josh Aldrich added 14 points. Dalvin White had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sean Price had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-22, 1-13), who have lost four games in a row. Tahlik Chavez added 14 points. Taje’ Kelly had 11 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

