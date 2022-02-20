SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Timberlake carries Towson over College of Charleston 80-77

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points, Antonio Rizzuto converted a late three-point play, and Towson beat College of Charleston 80-77 on Saturday.

Rizzuto drove the lane, spun around a defender and was fouled while making a jumper off the glass. Rizzuto added the free throw and Towson led 78-75 with 59.6 seconds to play. Dimitrius Underwood made two free throws to get Charleston within one. Timberlake then made 2 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Charles Thompson had 17 points for Towson (21-7, 12-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game. Terry Nolan Jr. added 14 points. Cam Holden had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Rizzuto had eight points.

Underwood scored a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (14-12, 6-8). Nick Farrar added 13 points and three blocks. Ben Burnham had 13 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in North Charleston Thursday night.
Three North Charleston businesses damaged by Thursday night fire
The St Johns Fire District say the county coroner identified the body of Logan Wood who was...
Emergency crews find body of missing boater in Charleston County
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
On Friday, the pews in Hopewell AME church in Hemingway were filled with Langley’s children,...
Funeral held for South Carolina man killed following high speed chase

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)
Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points as South Carolina beat LSU on Saturday
Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75
Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during...
Clemson falls in Louisville, 70-61
CSU basketball
South Carolina Upstate tops Charleston Southern 78-73 in OT