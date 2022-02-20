SC Lottery
Winthrop University names Edward Serna as its new president

The Winthrop Board of Trustees voted unanimously on the appointment of Edward Serna as...
The Winthrop Board of Trustees voted unanimously on the appointment of Edward Serna as Winthrop’s 12th president during a Feb. 18 called meeting.(Winthrop University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Winthrop University has chosen one of its own to be its next president. The Herald reports Winthrop’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously selected Edward Serna, former president at the University of Maine Farmington, to be its 12th president. He will begin his tenure July 1. Serna will replace George Hynd, who has served as university president in an interim role since January 2020. Board members said more than 150 people applied for the position. Serna, who graduated from the school in 2002, was announced as one of three finalists earlier this month.

