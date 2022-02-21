The Citadel sweeps FDU in opening weekend series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got a strong start from Ben Hutchins and timely hitting to complete the series sweep of Fairleigh Dickinson with an 11-6 victory Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Fairleigh Dickinson 6

Records: The Citadel (3-0), Fairleigh Dickinson (0-3)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 3-0

How it Happened

· The Citadel got its offense going immediately as Dylan Costa started the game with a base hit on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

· After a pair of wild pitches, Tilo Skole drove in Costa with a base hit up the middle.

· The Bulldogs took advantage of the situation in the third as they used four walks and four wild pitches to push across seven runs.

· Travis Lott drove in a run in the inning with a sacrifice fly and Dylan Costa plated another with a base hit to center.

· Ryan McCarthy started the fourth with a single and used head’s up baserunning to take second when the ball was misplayed. Cole Simpson followed with a base hit through the right side to score McCarthy.

· FDU got on the board in the sixth inning on a three-run homer from Tom Ruscitti.

· Sawyer Reeves started a two-out rally in the seventh with a base hit through the left side. After a stolen base, Travis Lott ripped a RBI double just inside the bag at first.

· Wesley Lane drove in the second run of the inning with a base hit through the left side.

· The Knights would push across three more runs in the ninth inning.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs completed a series sweep to open the season for the second time in the last three years. The Citadel opened the 2020 season with a sweep over Coppin State.

· Ben Hutchins (1-0) made his debut on the mound and allowed just one hit and struck out five over 5.0 shutout innings.

· Dylan Costa led the offense from the top of the order, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

· Ryan McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

· Travis Lott drove in a pair of runs out of the eight spot in the lineup.

On Deck

The Bulldogs leave home for the only time during the first two months of the season as they travel up the road to face Charleston Southern on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.