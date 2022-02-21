Classroom Champions: Kensington Elementary School teacher wants flexible seating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Second grade teacher Nancy Principe’s teaching career spans 30 years, although this is the second year for her to teach second grade students at Kensington Elementary school in Georgetown county.

She says throughout her years of teaching she has seen many changes. One of them being how kids learn.

Principe says she has broken away from the traditional way of kids being taught sitting at their desks in rows to a more flexible seating style.

“I like for them to have the choice and they feel like they have ownership of the classroom. They feel like they’re part of the classroom and that makes them do better with their work,” Principe said.

For her Donors Choose project she’s asking for more seating options in the form of comfy cushions and pillows, bean bags and balance balls. She would like them placed in various areas of her classroom.

While some students might prefer sitting at a desk, she wants her students to have a say in where and how they sit and learn.

“They can’t sit at the desk all the time and need to be able to move around and other places. I feel like they learn better and are more productive, and they get to make their choices and get to sit the way they want,” Principe said.

Principe says she feels with diverse seating options for her students in class they will take not only take ownership of their classroom, but their work, and their behavior, and be more productive.

You can help get this donors choose project for the second grade students at Kensington elementary in Georgetown.

This project still needs $180 dollars to be fully funded. If you want to help you can click right here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

