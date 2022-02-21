SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Kensington Elementary School teacher wants flexible seating

Kensington Elementary School teacher wants flexible seating
Kensington Elementary School teacher wants flexible seating(Nancy Principe)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Second grade teacher Nancy Principe’s teaching career spans 30 years, although this is the second year for her to teach second grade students at Kensington Elementary school in Georgetown county.

She says throughout her years of teaching she has seen many changes. One of them being how kids learn.

Principe says she has broken away from the traditional way of kids being taught sitting at their desks in rows to a more flexible seating style.

“I like for them to have the choice and they feel like they have ownership of the classroom. They feel like they’re part of the classroom and that makes them do better with their work,” Principe said.

For her Donors Choose project she’s asking for more seating options in the form of comfy cushions and pillows, bean bags and balance balls. She would like them placed in various areas of her classroom.

While some students might prefer sitting at a desk, she wants her students to have a say in where and how they sit and learn.

“They can’t sit at the desk all the time and need to be able to move around and other places. I feel like they learn better and are more productive, and they get to make their choices and get to sit the way they want,” Principe said.

Principe says she feels with diverse seating options for her students in class they will take not only take ownership of their classroom, but their work, and their behavior, and be more productive.

You can help get this donors choose project for the second grade students at Kensington elementary in Georgetown.

This project still needs $180 dollars to be fully funded. If you want to help you can click right here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road. near Browns Ferry Highway.
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash that killed 2 in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
According to SCDOT officials, the two right lanes were closed at Exit 199 and have since been...
I-26 westbound lanes at Summerville exit reopened after vehicle fire
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties