Cougars edge Seawhawks 7-5 to complete series sweep

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - Freshman Cole Mathis fanned six over four innings in his collegiate debut and senior Cam Dean plated two with a single in the sixth to lead the College of Charleston to a 7-5 win over Wagner on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point securing an opening weekend series sweep for the Cougars.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Wagner 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (3-0), Wagner (0-3)

HOW IT HAPPENED

After the teams traded single runs in the first two innings, Charleston snatched a 2-1 lead thanks to some heads-up baserunning from Tyler Sorrentino who scored from second on a wild pitch.

Wagner took its first lead of the weekend with two runs in the fourth to go ahead, 3-2.

Charleston would strike for two runs each in the fifth and sixth frames highlighted by a two-run single from Dean.

The Seahawks answered a seventh Charleston run with two in the ninth before stranding the tying run on first.

KEY COUGARS

JT Marr continued his stellar start to his Cougar career with his third multi-hit game of the weekend going 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Sorrentino reached base three times scoring once and driving in one with a fifth-inning single.

Mathis opened his first collegiate outing with six strikeouts over four shutout innings before surrendering two runs in the ninth.

Michael Schultz struck out one in the ninth to earn his first career save.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Trotter Harlan saw his hitting streak come to an end at 14 games but reached base via a walk to extend his reached base streak to 15 games.

This weekend’s series sweep marks the Cougars’ third season-opening sweep under head coach Chad Holbrook.

The Cougars have scored in the first inning in each of this season’s first three games.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will make the trip up to Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday to renew acquaintances with in-state foe Clemson. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

