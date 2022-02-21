Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews have extinguished an outside fire in Berkeley County Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road off Thompson Branch and Highway 45.

According to AMFD officials, the fire was threatening structures in the area.

Fire officials said they were responding to the area due to limited manpower and water from North Berkeley fire units, and were sending a water tender from McClellanville.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.