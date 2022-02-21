SC Lottery
Gamecock baseball uses big late-game comeback to walk off UNC Greensboro

Gamecocks and Longhorns are set for a three-game weekend series in Texas.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina baseball team, down 7-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, scored six runs in the ninth and completed the comeback with a run in the 10th in an 8-7 win over UNC Greensboro Sunday afternoon (Feb. 20) at Founders Park. Down 7-1 in the ninth, Kevin Madden started the rally with a single to left. He moved up on a wild pitch.

Connor Cino belted a 2-run pinch hit home run to trim the lead to 7-3. Carson Hornung also pinch hit and singled to right. A groundout was followed by Michael Braswell reaching on an error.

Braylen Wimmer loaded the bases after he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Eyster unloaded them with a grand slam to left.

Braswell came in to pitch in the top of the 10th and struck out the side. Collin Burgess, who came in to catch in the top of the 10th, doubled to the gap in right to start the inning. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored as the UNCG third baseman’s throw to the plate on a Braswell grounder was late, completing the Gamecock comeback.

Wimmer had three hits for the third consecutive day, while Madden added two hits. Eyster drove in four runs while Cino had two RBI. Braswell earned the win on the mound in his pitching debut.

Wesley Sweatt did not allow a run in 3.1 innings of relief, allowing two hits with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Eyster had his first grand slam since Opening Day of 2021 against Dayton.
  • Carolina used 19 players in the win.
  • It was the first extra-inning game for the Gamecocks since a 4-3 walk-off win over Mississippi State on May 9, 2021.
  • The Gamecocks win the opening series of the year for 24th consecutive season.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its homestand on Tuesday, Feb. 22, hosting Winthrop for a 4 p.m. game. The contest will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

