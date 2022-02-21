Group accepting applications for rental assistance through Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Dorchester County or Colleton County can apply this week to get a little more help with their rent and utilities.

The Community Resource Center in Summerville announced Monday it will accept applications all week for its SC Stay Plus Program, a federally-funded program that aims to take off some of the financial burden of the pandemic.

Henry Edwards of Summerville said he was short on rent a few months ago and received an eviction notice a few weeks later.

“It will help me out tremendously with my rent and I’ll be able to exhale, that’s one pressure off me. My blood pressure will go down a little bit,” Edwards said.

Through Friday, the center will accept applications for SC Stay Plus in person at 116 West 2nd North Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday. Residents can also call 843-499-9498 to apply.

The Center’s executive director, Louis Smith, says they already had over one hundred people set up appointments this week to apply for assistance, which he calls a sign of the great need in this area.

“We also notice that there’s a lot of people that have been affected by COVID-19, that’s unable to maintain the status they had prior to it,” Smith said. “So as a result, they’re behind on their rent, they can’t get food, they need help.”

Enrique Grace, CFO of the Charleston Hispanic Association, was at the center today to ensure the Hispanic community got the help they needed with applying. He said that the Hispanic community is the fastest-growing in terms of poverty in the Charleston area.

“They’re behind on rent, they’re behind on light, they’re being kicked out. And this is a perfect way for them to stay in their homes and get a little help that they need,” Grace said.

“You have to drop your pride. A lot of people have pride. They feel like I don’t want to do this. But listen, get all the help you can because times are changing,” Edwards said.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury. It was launched in May 2021 to assist those who are experiencing financial hardships and housing challenges as a result of the pandemic. It helps qualified people by providing up to twelve months of rental and utility assistance dating all the way back to March 12, 2020, up to three months of future rent for those facing housing insecurity, and cover other housing costs like moving expenses and storage costs.

Residents in Berkeley and Charleston Counties are not eligible to participate in this program because those counties received other funding and are providing their own rental assistance programs. The other five counties whose residents are not eligible because of other funding options are Anderson, Greenville, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg.

