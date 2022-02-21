Man reported missing in Chesterfield Co., not seen or heard from in nearly two weeks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for help locating a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing since Feb. 16.

Sean Cole last spoke with family members Feb. 9, and it is currently unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Authorities say his vehicles are accounted for.

Cole stands about 6′1″ tall, and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or spoken to Cole, or have information regarding his whereabouts, the CCSO asks that you please call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.