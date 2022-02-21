SC Lottery
Man reported missing in Chesterfield Co., not seen or heard from in nearly two weeks

Authorities say Sean Cole, 33, last spoke with family members on Feb. 9 at his Cheraw, S.C. residence.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for help locating a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing since Feb. 16.

Sean Cole last spoke with family members Feb. 9, and it is currently unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Authorities say his vehicles are accounted for.

Cole stands about 6′1″ tall, and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or spoken to Cole, or have information regarding his whereabouts, the CCSO asks that you please call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

