Officials: 5 dead at Colorado apartment, infant found on scene alive

COMMERCE CITY (CBS NEWSPATH) - The Commerce City Police Department says they found five adults dead inside an apartment in Colorado.

Commerce City Department Chief Clint Nichols says they also found a “lucid” adult and an infant still alive.

There does not appear to be any blunt trauma or violent incident of any nature, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, Nichols says.

Investigators say a hazardous gas test returned as negative.

There were some substances found in the apartment that are being chemically tested, Nichols says.

The names of the victims are unknown at this time.

