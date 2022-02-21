Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a Saturday shooting.

Javon Thomas, 18, died at approximately 1:34 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on Comstock Avenue, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. to the corner of Comstock and Cosmopolitan Avenues to a report of shots fired and one person on the ground, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police found Thomas at the scene. EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department also responded but police said he was dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.