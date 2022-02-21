SC Lottery
Record highs possible this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s going to be a warm President’s Day across the Lowcountry with plenty of sunshine and a mainly dry day. A few showers skirted the coastline early this morning and a few more may return this evening. Most of today will be dry as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s. We’ll warm another degree or two Tuesday before a bigger jump in temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 80s for inland areas Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Much cooler temperatures can be expected at the beaches due to the chilly ocean temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Record highs are possible Wednesday and Thursday(see records below). Unseasonably warm weather continues through Friday before a cold front brings a rude return to cooler temperatures for the weekend! Highs will be near 60 degrees this weekend with clouds increasing and the chance of a few showers.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82. Record High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82. Record High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82. Record High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 61.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

