SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance

By Patrick Phillips and Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marks four years since a 20-year-old Moncks Corner man disappeared without a trace.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen at the Fuel Express gas station in Moncks Corner at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2018.

Deputies said Pettigrew was driving a black 2007 Infiniti G35.

His mother, Felicia Pettigrew, said days after the disappearance that the car had been found burned. She said in 2020 that she believes someone has killed him and no one is coming forward.

“I know my son was killed,” she said on the second anniversary of his disappearance. ”Tyreek is not the type of person that just goes away and doesn’t try to contact me, his grandma, or his uncle.”

A Moncks Corner family is asking for closure, just days before the two-year anniversary of a loved one’s disappearance.(Live 5 News)

Pettigrew was described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green and black shirt and black long pants, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Pettigrew’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.

