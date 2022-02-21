SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road. near Browns Ferry Highway.
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash that killed 2 in Georgetown Co.
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
3rd officer testifies in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
'A Russian attack could come any day now,' said John Kirby, the Pentagon's press secretary, on...
Russia could invade Ukraine 'today,' Pentagon spokesman says
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope