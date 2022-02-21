SC Lottery
South Carolina clinches share of SEC crown, beats Tennessee

South Carolina Women's Basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to match the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.

Boston tied the mark of LSU great Sylvia Fowles accomplished 15 years ago and the Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1 SEC) won their 13th straight to lock up the No. 1 seed in the league tournament in two weeks.

Boston, with her Tennessee orange braids, stole the show with her latest dominant performance. She had eight points and eight rebounds at the half, then hit a driving basket for her 10th point. Three minutes later, Boston collected her own miss for the 10th rebound as the crowd of 18,000-plus cheered.

Tennessee (21-6, 10-4) was still in it, though, down 44-36 after Rae Burrell’s bucket midway through the third quarter.

No. 2 STANFORD 66, OREGON 62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 18 points and Stanford rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 with a victory over Oregon.

Jones made a layup while falling to the ground and added a free throw with 36.4 seconds left to put the Cardinal up 63-60. Stanford (23-3, 14-0) hung on for its 15th straight win.

Copyright 2022 Associared Press. All rights reserved.

