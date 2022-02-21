SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that data is unreliable. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, MAZARS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dunbar Road. near Browns Ferry Highway.
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash that killed 2 in Georgetown Co.
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
3rd officer testifies in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
'A Russian attack could come any day now,' said John Kirby, the Pentagon's press secretary, on...
Russia could invade Ukraine 'today,' Pentagon spokesman says
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope