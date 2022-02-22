Abbeville County wants Charleston’s Calhoun statue

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders of the South Carolina County in which statesman John C. Calhoun was born have voted to receive, if offered, the Calhoun statue that once stood in downtown Charleston.

The City of Charleston removed the statue of Calhoun from Marion Square in 2020. For years, some residents called for the statue’s removal, citing Calhoun’s support of slavery.

Abbeville County Council voted 5-2 in support of receiving the statue.

The county said the statue would likely be located at a historical site or museum if it were transferred to the Upstate.

“The county has not and does not plan to pay any fees or moving costs for the statue,” County Director David Garner said.

The City of Charleston said the statue is currently being housed in a secure location and they are in discussion with the state museum about the future of the monument.

