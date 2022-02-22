Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Nearly a dozen Charleston County residents are suing their homebuilders after they say their homes aren’t up to code.

The homes are on Pentland Drive and Galloway Lane just off Maybank Highway in Charleston.

The 11 filed lawsuits are from 10 Charleston County residents against Crescent Homes SC LLC. The suits claim gross negligence, breach of implied warranty and unfair trade practices.

The lawsuits claim the deficiencies in the builds have caused repeating leaks, in turn forcing the homeowner to pay for repairs. In several of the 11 suits, there is a list of 25 deficiencies in either the home or the homebuilding process.

Among the homes’ qualities the lawsuits say aren’t up to code or were improperly installed are:

Weatherproofing

Windows

Siding

Plumbing

HVAC system

Roof

Defective building materials

The suits claim Crescent Homes didn’t thoroughly complete these builds prior to selling, even claiming the homebuilder knew they weren’t thorough in their construction and inspection.

The homeowners are asking for their concerns to be addressed and any associated fees to be reimbursed.

According to property data, all the homes were built less than 10 years ago.

Live 5 News has reached out to Crescent Homes SC LLC for comment but has not heard back.

