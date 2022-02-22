SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’

Construction
Construction(Storyblocks)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Nearly a dozen Charleston County residents are suing their homebuilders after they say their homes aren’t up to code.

The homes are on Pentland Drive and Galloway Lane just off Maybank Highway in Charleston.

The 11 filed lawsuits are from 10 Charleston County residents against Crescent Homes SC LLC. The suits claim gross negligence, breach of implied warranty and unfair trade practices.

The lawsuits claim the deficiencies in the builds have caused repeating leaks, in turn forcing the homeowner to pay for repairs. In several of the 11 suits, there is a list of 25 deficiencies in either the home or the homebuilding process.

Among the homes’ qualities the lawsuits say aren’t up to code or were improperly installed are:

  • Weatherproofing
  • Windows
  • Siding
  • Plumbing
  • HVAC system
  • Roof
  • Defective building materials

The suits claim Crescent Homes didn’t thoroughly complete these builds prior to selling, even claiming the homebuilder knew they weren’t thorough in their construction and inspection.

The homeowners are asking for their concerns to be addressed and any associated fees to be reimbursed.

According to property data, all the homes were built less than 10 years ago.

Live 5 News has reached out to Crescent Homes SC LLC for comment but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S., was announced Tuesday as the new 14th Bishop-elect of...
First Black man named to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston
The Charleston Jewish Federation is asking lawmakers to reject a series of bills that dictate...
Charleston Jewish Federation opposing controversial education bills
Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy...
Emergency crews extinguish Mount Pleasant structure fire
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County