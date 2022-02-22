SC Lottery
CofC’s Marr Collects CAA Co-Player of the Week Accolades

CofC's JT Marr named CAA Co-Player of the Week on Monday
CofC's JT Marr named CAA Co-Player of the Week on Monday(CofC Athletics)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. --- Junior JT Marr has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Co-Player of the Week after leading the College of Charleston to a season-opening series sweep of Wagner over the weekend at Patriots Point.

Marr celebrated his first weekend as a Cougar in style batting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles, one home run, three RBI and two stolen bases as Charleston outscored Wagner, 30-11, to open the season with a series sweep for the third time in the last five years.

The Fort Mill, S.C. native posted three straight multi-hit games including a 3-for-4 effort in his CofC debut on Friday with an RBI double. He went 2-for-4 in each of the next two games, adding a go-ahead solo home run in game two before capping the weekend with another RBI double in Sunday’s finale.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will make the trip up to Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday to renew acquaintances with in-state foe Clemson. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on ACCNX from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

