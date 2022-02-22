SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

County sets March for start of construction on Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening

The project to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway, one of two road work projects the county wants...
The project to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway, one of two road work projects the county wants input on, is expected to cost $25 million.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to improve 2.1 miles of Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley is set to begin next month.

Construction on the Glenn McConnell Widening Project will begin in March and all work requiring lane closures will be completed at night, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. Notice will be provided in such cases, she said.

The project is set to improve Glenn McConnell Parkway from near the intersection with Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

Improvements will include widening the parkway from four to six lanes starting west of Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

The project will also add:

  • Stoplight upgrades to three existing intersections and the addition of one new stoplight at Essex Farms Drive.
  • Multi-modal improvements include the construction of seven bus stops with shelters and bus pull-outs.
  • Installation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway that will provide connectivity with existing sidewalks at Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.
  • Roadway drainage modifications and improvements.
  • Improved landscaping and irrigation systems throughout the corridor.

The design for the project was developed through two public meetings and approved by both the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the city of Charleston, Barlow said.

The funding will come from the 2016 Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax and managed by Charleston County Public Works.

The public can follow the progress of construction at the county’s website.

Construction photographs and traffic-related updates will be added as work progresses.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S., was announced Tuesday as the new 14th Bishop-elect of...
First Black man named to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston
The Charleston Jewish Federation is asking lawmakers to reject a series of bills that dictate...
Charleston Jewish Federation opposing controversial education bills
Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy...
Emergency crews extinguish Mount Pleasant structure fire
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County