County sets March for start of construction on Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to improve 2.1 miles of Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley is set to begin next month.

Construction on the Glenn McConnell Widening Project will begin in March and all work requiring lane closures will be completed at night, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. Notice will be provided in such cases, she said.

The project is set to improve Glenn McConnell Parkway from near the intersection with Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

Improvements will include widening the parkway from four to six lanes starting west of Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

The project will also add:

Stoplight upgrades to three existing intersections and the addition of one new stoplight at Essex Farms Drive.

Multi-modal improvements include the construction of seven bus stops with shelters and bus pull-outs.

Installation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway that will provide connectivity with existing sidewalks at Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Roadway drainage modifications and improvements.

Improved landscaping and irrigation systems throughout the corridor.

The design for the project was developed through two public meetings and approved by both the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the city of Charleston, Barlow said.

The funding will come from the 2016 Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax and managed by Charleston County Public Works.

The public can follow the progress of construction at the county’s website.

Construction photographs and traffic-related updates will be added as work progresses.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.