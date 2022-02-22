Deputies: 1 killed following crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed after crashing their SUV on Johns Island Monday night.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mayback Highway near Allendale Plantation Road around 6 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says responding deputies learned the SUV had left the road before rolling over and crashing into some trees.

Knapp says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted by fire crews.

Authorities say the driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

