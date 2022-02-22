Dorchester District 2 board to discuss superintendent search on Tuesday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss its superintendent search.

According to district officials, the board will enter into an executive session to “discuss a personal matter related to the superintendent search.”

Current DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye announced on Nov. 22 that he would be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Last month, the district announced the board has retained the South Carolina School Board Association to assist in the search.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the district’s administrative offices and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

