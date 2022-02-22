SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 board to discuss superintendent search on Tuesday

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss its superintendent search.

According to district officials, the board will enter into an executive session to “discuss a personal matter related to the superintendent search.”

Current DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye announced on Nov. 22 that he would be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Last month, the district announced the board has retained the South Carolina School Board Association to assist in the search.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the district’s administrative offices and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road...
Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

A new partnership between Roper Hospital, the city of Charleston and several other groups could...
New affordable housing for people living with HIV/AIDS could be coming to Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 to hold public meetings on virtual class offerings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 holding meeting to update superintendent search
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance